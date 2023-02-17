Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 123,200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $63,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

IFF opened at $96.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $140.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

