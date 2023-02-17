Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $76.18 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $76,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

