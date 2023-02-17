Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,728,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,768 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $85,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Aramark stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

