Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 201,855 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,855 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.49% of Quest Diagnostics worth $68,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

