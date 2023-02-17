Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 203,742 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $59,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

