Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $42.95 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

