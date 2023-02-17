Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 666,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. 23,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -1,828.57%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after purchasing an additional 646,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 89,661 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

