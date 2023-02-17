Hop Protocol (HOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $248,586.14

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $248,586.14 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00432346 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.06 or 0.28639353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

