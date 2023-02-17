Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 550,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,117. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

