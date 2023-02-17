Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.60

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 121113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

