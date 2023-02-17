HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 2.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 87,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

