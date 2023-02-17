HGI Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

ABNB traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

