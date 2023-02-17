HGC Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSRM remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,607. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

