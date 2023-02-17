HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases 414,426 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,426 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZT. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 524,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 191,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

