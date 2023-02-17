HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of DCRD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 43,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

