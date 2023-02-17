HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases 257,500 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 944.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 425,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of LGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.