Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 122,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $343.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.40%. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

