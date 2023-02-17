Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 5.7 %

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 510,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

