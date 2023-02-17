Herc Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Herc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

NYSE HRI opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after buying an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $9,755,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,446,405.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,147 shares of company stock valued at $88,279,667. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

