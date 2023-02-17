Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Up 0.9%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.73 and last traded at C$29.73. 1,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HNSDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hensoldt from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hensoldt from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.62.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

