Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25 to $5.42 EPS.

Shares of HSIC opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

