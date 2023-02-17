Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,798 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Shares of ETSY opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

