Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,668 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $227.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.67.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

