Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PCK opened at $6.24 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.