Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.