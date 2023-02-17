Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

