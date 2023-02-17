Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
