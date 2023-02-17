Head to Head Contrast: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.59% -1.55% -0.74% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.76 -$1.75 million ($0.13) -104.77 SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ooma and SAI.TECH Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ooma and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 1 0 2.50 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.19%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ooma beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. Ooma business offers small business phone services and enterprise communications. Ooma residential deals with phone services and smart security, and the Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

