Head-To-Head Contrast: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 17.19 N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $63.37 million 1.72 -$15.61 million ($0.63) -10.81

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeoVolta and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -16.13% -77.93% -28.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.42%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Flux Power.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Flux Power

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.