Head to Head Contrast: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Claros Mortgage Trust 55.82% 7.04% 2.30%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.53 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 8.85 $170.55 million $1.08 14.63

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

