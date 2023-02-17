Head-To-Head Comparison: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88% Perimeter Solutions -154.94% -55.02% -24.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.38%. Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.96%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and Perimeter Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million 3.81 -$659.83 million N/A N/A

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

