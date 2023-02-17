Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0260

Harmony (ONE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $339.98 million and $33.81 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00431616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.86 or 0.28591007 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Harmony Coin Profile
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,788,758,496 coins and its circulating supply is 13,093,658,496 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
