Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,458,984.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,738 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,129. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.