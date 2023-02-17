Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 54,230,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 6,751,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,658,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

