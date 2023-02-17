Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,149.87

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,149.87 ($26.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,259 ($27.42). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,241 ($27.20), with a volume of 399,981 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.40) to GBX 2,190 ($26.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,114 ($25.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3,830.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.64.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

