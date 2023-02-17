Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.70. 17,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 49,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
