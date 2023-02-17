Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.70. 17,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 49,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.