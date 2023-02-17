H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.00

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.