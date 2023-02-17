GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of GXO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

