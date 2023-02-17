Guild of Guardians Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $467,012.87 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.