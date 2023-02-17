GUD Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
GUD Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
GUD Company Profile
