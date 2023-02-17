Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

