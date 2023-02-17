Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 1,307.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $14.85 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 22.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

