Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
GRFS opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
