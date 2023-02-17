Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Flat Footed LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 497.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $19,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 919.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 2,149,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

