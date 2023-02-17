Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.32 ($30.45) and last traded at €28.20 ($30.32). Approximately 48,405 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.08 ($30.19).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.59.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

