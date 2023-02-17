Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Buys 27,337 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 11.1% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Procore Technologies worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.