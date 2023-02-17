Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 11,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 68,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Greenpro Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 111.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenpro Capital Company Profile
Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenpro Capital (GRNQ)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.