Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 11,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 68,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 111.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.