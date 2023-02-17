GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

About GREE

(Get Rating)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.