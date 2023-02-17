Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 2.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.47. 132,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,234. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $605.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

