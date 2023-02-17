Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 4.5 %
Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,651. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education
In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
