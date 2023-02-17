Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 4.5 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,651. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.