Governance OHM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154,450.23 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $154,450.23 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,842.51 or 0.11918059 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
